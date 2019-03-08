Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chantry Library given £15,000 makeover

PUBLISHED: 15:13 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 15 July 2019

Chantry Library has been given a £15,000 refurbishment. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Chantry Library has been given a £15,000 refurbishment. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Archant

A popular Ipswich library described as a "pillar of its community" has been given a £15,000 refurbishment to help it continue providing vital public services.

Chantry Library has been given a £15,000 refurbishment. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIESChantry Library has been given a £15,000 refurbishment. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Large parts of the work at Chantry Library, which has been open for 52 years, were paid for by its Friends group of volunteers who fundraised for the improvements.

The Friends of Chantry Library spent £892 on a new carpet for the children's area, £371.31 on new black out blinds and £2,190 of painting of walls inside the premises.

New furniture worth £11,906.30 in total was paid for out of Suffolk County Council's library reserve fund.

Suffolk Libraries, which runs the facility in Hawthorn Drive, said Chantry Library had been a "pillar of its local community with its active efforts to reach out to the generations through a range of events and activities".

You may also want to watch:

In particular it highlighted three activities over the past year which have made a difference - the Forget-Me-Not Cafes, its Lego club for people with additional needs and the young people's open space.

Of the Forget-Me-Not Cafes, which run from 10.30am to noon on the last Friday of every month, Chantry Library manager Vicki Mann said: "Dementia doesn't just affect a person but their families as well, the people around them.

"We set up these cafes to allow people to come in, have a coffee and a biscuit and give people a chance to socialise and have fun. It's important not to feel alone in those times."

The Lego club on Sundays between 1pm and 2pm "allows people with additional needs to communicate with others in a relaxed environment, which is important for improving skills and decreasing loneliness", Ms Mann said.

And of the open space, she said: "We saw that there was definitely a need for a safe space for young people to go. Somewhere where they feel they have a network, share resources and feel empowered."

Chantry Library will also be running a four-day film-making workshop over the summer for 10 to 18-year-olds to learn tech skills and the art of film production.

The library also holds a series of children's events, older people's events, reading groups, language courses, arts, crafts, games, health and wellbeing events and more.

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

School’s delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Roadworks begin to improve access to Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran shows

Roadworks in London Road will start today to make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

Chemical alert after mystery liquid poured into hedge in Ipswich park

Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

School’s delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Roadworks begin to improve access to Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran shows

Roadworks in London Road will start today to make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

Chemical alert after mystery liquid poured into hedge in Ipswich park

Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Road at Westerfield open again after completion of work at level crossing

The B1077 at Westerfield has reopened after Network Rail completed rebuilding the rail crossing. Picture: PAUL GEATER

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Game store after Sport Direct takeover?

Sports Direct's �52m takeover of Game Digital is expected to bring store closures. Photo: Archant/PA.

Chantry Library given £15,000 makeover

Chantry Library has been given a £15,000 refurbishment. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists