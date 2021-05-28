News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Chantry Library launches local wildlife project to inspire dance film

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:37 PM May 28, 2021   
Chantry Library is working in partnership with a local dancer to encourage people to learn about the local wildlife

Chantry Library is working in partnership with a local dancer to encourage people to learn about the local wildlife

Families are being invited to take part in dance film about local wildlife in Suffolk by Chantry Library. 

The library is inviting people along to sessions which start on Wednesday, June 2 with pond-dipping in Chantry park and will introduce the project and make people more aware of the wildlife and environment of local parks.

The Moving Appearances project is being coordinated and delivered by Sam Moss, local Dance Artist, who has gathered the creative team for the resulting dance film.

Samantha Moss, is a local dance artist who initiated the project and has already gathered a creative team

Samantha Moss, is a local dance artist who initiated the project and has already gathered a creative team

Having directed six story-based combined schools shows performed at Jerwood DanceHouse, Moving Appearances will extend the reach of her creative and choreographic work.

Mrs Moss, said: "Wonderfully, there has been a positive response to the project at all levels, so far.

"So many of us appreciated the restorative peace of being in green spaces during lockdown. Moving Appearances is in recognition of this. 

"It’s great getting to know the library staff, they provide an incredibly positive community hub in Chantry.

"I’m looking forward to meeting people and working creatively together as the project develops.”

The sessions being run by Samantha Moss will be free of charge

The sessions being run by Samantha Moss will be free of charge

Anyone is welcome to join in, with many of the sessions aimed at young families. The first events, facilitated by Suffolk Wildlife Trust, are as follows:

Monday, June 21, from 3.30pm to 5pm – Bird Detectives at Stonelodge Park. This session will help to introduce people to the local birdlife.

On Thursdays from June 24  there will also be four weeks of special movement sessions in Stonelodge Park. These will run for pre-school children with parents and carers from 9.45am to 10.45am and for over 55s from 1pm to 2.30pm. 

There is a long term plan for people and families attending these sessions to help generate creative ideas for a dance piece that will be filmed in Chantry park, which will then be screened at Chantry Academy in September. 

