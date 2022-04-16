Chantry mum with cancer 'overwhelmed' by support after Good Friday event

The riders met Chantelle and her family at the Belstead Arms. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Chantry mum who has a rare form of cancer says she is "overwhelmed" by the support she and her family have received following her diagnosis just before Christmas last year.

Chantelle Kaderi, 34, was given the news that a lump in her leg was myxoid liposarcoma, leading to worry about the impact on her family and costs of her six-hour round trips for treatment.

Chantelle Kaderi with her children Layla, Lana and Harlen. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Now members of the Ipswich Cog-9 Scooter Club have held a Good Friday ride out to raise money for her.

One of the leaders of the group, Howard Garnham, said last month: "Ipswich Cog-9 is a small Vespa club that's been going for about 10 years now, and one of our group, Kenny, said he'd seen lady's plight and we were happy to help."

The group is also holding a raffle for the family in which they aim to raise more than £200.

Speaking to the Ipswich Star last month Mrs Kaderi said: "It's a struggle and a long road to be on.

"I'm currently recovering from 25 radiotherapy treatments and that's painful; I have wounds and daily dressings and struggle to sit down comfortably.

"And then I'll have the big op, because doctors are removing the whole tumour to make sure nothing is left behind.

"They'll be removing muscle as well, I'll need physio to help me walk again."

Speaking before the ride out on Friday, Mrs Kaderi said: “I’m excited to get out of the house and see some local faces and supporters.

"It’s a beautiful day today and it’ll be nice to get out in the fresh air and socialise, that’s something that I’ve not been able to do recently.

“I’ve been stuck indoors so I’m excited to get out and socialise and meet people."

A Crowdfunder, which can be found here, has been set up to support Chantelle and her family.

"I’m so overwhelmed by people’s kindness; it’s just been amazing how people have come together and supported us as a family.

“I can’t thank them enough," Mrs Kaderi added.

After hearing of Mrs Kaderi's struggles members of the Ipswich Cog-9 Scooter Club decided to support the mum from Chantry by raising money through their annual Easter ride out. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

