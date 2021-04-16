Mum welcomes rainbow baby Theo after heartbreak of losing first son
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An Ipswich mum who was tragically told her first son wouldn't survive outside the womb has now given birth to a beautiful rainbow baby — as she urges women not to be scared of trying again.
Jade Wragg was heartbroken in 2020 when, at nearly 13 weeks pregnant, doctors told her the foetus in her womb wasn't developing normally.
She was told her baby wasn't forming a skull, his spinal cord and brain were exposed, and his chest wall was bent inwards.
The contents of his stomach were on his chest, the bowel contents were exposed outside of his body and the chambers of his heart were different sizes.
Jade was told carrying to full term could kill them both.
She and her boyfriend made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy in December and held the funeral for son Macaulay-George on January 7.
"I was scared to talk about the loss with my boyfriend at first," the 21-year-old admitted.
"I think he was almost more broken by it than I was, but once we began talking it brought us closer together.
"When I fell pregnant again I was scared but excited, we had the first scan and everything was fine which was a relief to hear nothing was wrong.
"When I gave birth it was on the same ward I had been in when I had Macaulay which was really scary and upsetting. I'm scared of hospitals anyway and my boyfriend had to leave after the birth because of lockdown."
Theo-Lee was born at 12.31am on March 8, weighing 7lbs 14oz, and had to be kept in overnight because his temperature had dropped — though he and mum Jade were allowed to go home by noon the next day.
At Jade's family home in Chantry there's a picture of baby Theo next to Macaulay's grave above his cot, to ensure he knows about his big brother.
Jade said when Theo is old enough to ask questions, his parents will tell him the truth and keep Macaulay's memory alive.
"For a woman who has lost a baby, don't be afraid to talk," she added.
"Holding it in makes it 10 times worse and if you don't try then you won't know if it's possible."