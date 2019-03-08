Video

Chantry nursery rated outstanding in recent Ofsted report

Buttons and Bows Nurseryhas achieved an 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Buttons and Bows nursery in Ipswich has been rated outstanding in all areas in a recent Ofsted report.

The nursery in Chantry was awarded outstanding in all areas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The nursery in Chantry was awarded outstanding in all areas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The report, the comes following an inspection at the nursery on April 2, saw the centre praised in all four criteria.

It had previously been rated outstanding in all areas in the last inspection by the government body in 2013.

In the recent report, particular praise was paid to the school's success at providing high standards of teaching, with inspector Dawn Pointer saying: "Staff are skilled and knowledgeable and demonstrate strong teaching practice.

"They engage in high-quality interactions and, as a result, babies feel very self-assured and children are very eager to learn."

Ofsted praised the nursery for its approach to education Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ofsted praised the nursery for its approach to education Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The report also noted the way children's outcomes are improved by keeping learning fun: "All children make excellent progress in relation to their starting points and are learning key skills in readiness for the next stage in their learning."

It continued by highlighting activities such as letting children write their own shopping lists, cook pizzas, and dance to music.

The nursery was also praised for allowing children to get involved with raising chicken eggs in an incubator when learning about life cycles.

Nursery manager Clair Hallums and her leadership were also praised, saying she "shows an extremely strong drive and is committed to providing consistent high-quality learning for children."

It added: "Staff use highly effective behaviour management techniques that support children to resolve their own conflicts and manage their own behaviour. As a result, children behave exceptionally well."

Manager Clair said: "We are extremely pleased with our recent outstanding Ofsted rating.

"The whole staff team work incredibly hard to ensure the very best outcomes for all of our children, helping to give them the very best start in life.

"We are also tremendously grateful for all support from all our families."

Owned by the Bows and Arrows Group, the nursery is the fourth of six nurseries owned by the group to be rated outstanding in all areas.

The group also owns Forest Learners, a dedicated outdoor woodland nursery staffed by outstanding-rated Little Learners Nursery.