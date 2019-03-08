E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Major police incidents at two Ipswich parks

PUBLISHED: 11:09 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 15 September 2019

Chantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERY

Chantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERY

Archant

Sections of two of Ipswich's most popular parks - Chantry Park and Christchurch Park - have been cordoned off while police begin to investigate what is believed to be two separate incidents,

Chantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERYChantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERY

Forensic officers can be seen by the London Road entrance to Chantry Park after the air ambulance reportedly, where the air ambulance could be seen landing.

Two fire engines were also seen and the park was also reported to be closed for a period of time, although it is now open.

At the same time forensic officers can be seen working in a semi-wooded area at Christchurch Park, between the main pond and the war memorial.

The area has been cordoned off and is being patrolled by police officers.

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAYPhotos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Suffolk Constabulary has said it is unable to provide any more information about the incidents at this time, but it is believed they are separate incidents.

Ipswich Junior Parkrun, which was due to take place at Christchurch Park at 9am, was cancelled as a result of the incident.

■ Have you seen anything? Contact the newsroom on 01473 324738 or newsroom@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

US stealth bombers seen flying low over Ipswich

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Why was a stealth bomber flying low over Ipswich?

The B-2 stealth bomber was seen over the skies of Ipswich Picture: SENIOR AIRMAN THOMAS BARLEY/USAF

Parent ‘confronted by man with knife’ outside Ipswich primary school

A man is said to have confronted a parent with a knife outside Ravenswood Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

US stealth bombers seen flying low over Ipswich

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Why was a stealth bomber flying low over Ipswich?

The B-2 stealth bomber was seen over the skies of Ipswich Picture: SENIOR AIRMAN THOMAS BARLEY/USAF

Parent ‘confronted by man with knife’ outside Ipswich primary school

A man is said to have confronted a parent with a knife outside Ravenswood Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major police incidents at two Ipswich parks

Chantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERY

Police ‘increasingly on the end of assaults’, warns Suffolk chief constable

Steve Jupp has warned about the number of assaults faced by police officers in the wake of the death of Pc Andrew Harper. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Breaking news for Suffolk and north Essex

Follow our live blog for all breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex

Armed police detain person at Waterfront after reports of man carrying a knife

Armed police responded to reports of an incident near Wiff Waff at Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: ARCHANT

Sunday Snap: Remembering a legend, Norwood’s warm-up and a false start for Skuse

Kevin Beattie was remembered at Portman Road this weekend. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists