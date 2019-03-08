Breaking

Major police incidents at two Ipswich parks

Chantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERY Archant

Sections of two of Ipswich's most popular parks - Chantry Park and Christchurch Park - have been cordoned off while police begin to investigate what is believed to be two separate incidents,

Forensic officers can be seen by the London Road entrance to Chantry Park after the air ambulance reportedly, where the air ambulance could be seen landing.

Two fire engines were also seen and the park was also reported to be closed for a period of time, although it is now open.

At the same time forensic officers can be seen working in a semi-wooded area at Christchurch Park, between the main pond and the war memorial.

The area has been cordoned off and is being patrolled by police officers.

Suffolk Constabulary has said it is unable to provide any more information about the incidents at this time, but it is believed they are separate incidents.

Ipswich Junior Parkrun, which was due to take place at Christchurch Park at 9am, was cancelled as a result of the incident.

