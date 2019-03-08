Video

Sheeran Mania! Excited fans queue up for second Chantry Park concert

Ed Sheeran fans queuing at chantry park Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Thousands of Ed Sheeran enthusiasts have begun to queue up for the second of his four concerts at Chantry Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans queue to get into Chantry Park ahead of Ed's second Ipswich homecoming gig. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Fans queue to get into Chantry Park ahead of Ed's second Ipswich homecoming gig. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 40,000 tickets holders showed up last night to see the Framlingham native perform for nearly two hours at his first homecoming gig.

News of the first night has hyped up an already excited fan base who are going to the sold out concert.

A family of fans in their flower garlands ready for Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: RACHEL EDGE A family of fans in their flower garlands ready for Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organisers had advised concert goers to arrive early to avoid the worst queues and traffic and many have turned up to enjoy the summer sun in anticipation of the big night.

- All the most important FAQs for Ed Sheeran's concerts answered

The singer-songwriter is due on stage at 8.30pm but music fans will have the chance to watch talented Ipswich-based singer, Bessie Turner before superstar Passenger and Lowestoft band The Darkness.

A young fan waiting excitedly in the queue to see Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: RACHEL EDGE A young fan waiting excitedly in the queue to see Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There are also a raft of bars and food outlets serving tasty burgers, pizzas, chips and vegetarian options.

There were also long queues outside of the pop up merchandise shop in Buttermarket which is begin run by local clothing brad Hoax.

Fans awaiting the arrival of Ed Sheeran. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Fans awaiting the arrival of Ed Sheeran. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Specially designed T-shirt and other items of clothing are being sold including a special Ipswich Town shirt with Sheeran's Divide branding on the front.

The Suffolk superstar is due to play two more concerts tomorrow and on bank holiday Monday.

Volunteers are on hand giving out sweets at Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Volunteers are on hand giving out sweets at Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

For all the info on tonight's concert at Chantry park follow our live blog here.