Chantry Park lake closed to allow for fish spawning

Published: 3:52 PM June 7, 2021

The fishing lake at Chantry Park has been closed to allow the fish to spawn - Credit: Sarah Kilshaw, IBC

The fishing lake at Chantry Park is set to remain closed until next week - to allow for fish spawning.

The lake, which has been closed since Wednesday, June 3, is due to reopen on Monday, June 14 to ensure that both the spawning fish and the eggs they lay are undisturbed.

This will allow the eggs to hatch and give the fish the ability to swim freely and recover.

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, said: “Protecting the wildlife in our parks and open spaces is a huge priority for us and the decision to close the fishing lake in Chantry Park is a great example of this.

Ipswich Borough Councillor Phil Smart has explained the data behind the studies. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL - Credit: Contributed

“Local users, many of which are already observing the annual coarse fish close season, were alerted of the closure and fully support the decision to protect the lake’s fishing stock.

“Those visiting the lake are urged to leave their rods at home and instead take the opportunity to visit the lake and observe the fish while they are more visible."