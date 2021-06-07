Chantry Park lake closed to allow for fish spawning
- Credit: Sarah Kilshaw, IBC
The fishing lake at Chantry Park is set to remain closed until next week - to allow for fish spawning.
The lake, which has been closed since Wednesday, June 3, is due to reopen on Monday, June 14 to ensure that both the spawning fish and the eggs they lay are undisturbed.
This will allow the eggs to hatch and give the fish the ability to swim freely and recover.
Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, said: “Protecting the wildlife in our parks and open spaces is a huge priority for us and the decision to close the fishing lake in Chantry Park is a great example of this.
“Local users, many of which are already observing the annual coarse fish close season, were alerted of the closure and fully support the decision to protect the lake’s fishing stock.
You may also want to watch:
“Those visiting the lake are urged to leave their rods at home and instead take the opportunity to visit the lake and observe the fish while they are more visible."
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
- 2 Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around
- 3 Missing teenager from Kesgrave found
- 4 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
- 5 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
- 6 'Like a prison cell': Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic'
- 7 Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14
- 8 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
- 9 Emergency services called after crash closes town road
- 10 Bar and club owners 'fed up' as reopening plans set to be delayed