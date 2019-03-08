E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Chantry Park back to former glory following big Ed Sheeran gigs

PUBLISHED: 12:17 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 31 August 2019

Ed Sheeran played four homecoming concerts at Chantry Park Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

A week on from the big Ed Sheeran homecoming concerts, Chantry Park is all cleaned up and back to its former glory.

Chantry Park is recovering after the Ed Sheeran concert Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChantry Park is recovering after the Ed Sheeran concert Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Once the superstar had packed up his guitar, teams from Ipswich Borough Council and event organisers Kilimanjaro moved in with an army of volunteers from Savills to get the park ship-shape once again.

Not only did they sweep the park for litter, the teams also took to the routes to and from the park, making sure any rubbish dropped by fans on the way to the gigs was tidied away too.

However, one section of the park yet to be done - as the main stage is still in the process of being taken down.

Around 140,000 people descended on Ipswich over the bank holiday weekend to see Ed play his homecoming gigs.

Huge crowds descended on Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran's concerts Picture: ZAKARY WALTERSHuge crowds descended on Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran's concerts Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Glynis Wood, who runs the volunteer clean-ups at the Borough Council, said: "We are really pleased with the efforts of Savills staff who helped us in the big clean-up.

"Working together to spruce up the park after the fantastic concerts was a job well done.

"While, bags of rubbish and cigarette butts have been cleared away in the majority of the park and the surrounding streets, the council is waiting for the stage infrastructure to be taken down before that area can be cleaned up as well."

Chantry Park has been cleaned up following the weekend's big Ed Sheeran concerts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChantry Park has been cleaned up following the weekend's big Ed Sheeran concerts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "This is still a construction site so obviously we cannot get access at the moment but we will get access early next week to finish the clean-up job."

He added: "The concerts were a great success for Ipswich and the waste and cleansing and parks staff who worked throughout that weekend and then came in on Tuesday morning to start getting the park back in order were part of a great team effort."

The team from Savills collected around 20 bags of rubbish - including plastic bottles, crisp packets, cigarette butts and sweet wrappers.

Will Hargreaves, who leads the rural team at Savills Ipswich, said: "We're always keen to do all we can to support the local community. A litter pick was something we'd been wanting to organise for a while and when the borough council suggested we help with the clean-up of Chantry Park we were only too happy to oblige.

"The Ed Sheeran concerts were fantastic for Ipswich and put the town on the map for all the right reasons."

