Ipswich Parkrun based at Chantry Park have announced the popular weekly event will not take place this Saturday to ensure the safety of runners.

Directors of the Parkrun said they made the decision to cancel the planned Parkrun on Saturday, July 20, because of ongoing roadworks in London Road - ahead of the Ed Sheeran concerts over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Graham Rodgers, Event Director of Ipswich Parkrun said: "We will have no access to the main car park due to the planned ground works to widen the access to Chantry Park from London Road.

"It is with regret that we have to cancel but the safety of everyone is our priority. There are many alternative Parkruns in Suffolk for our runners, joggers and walkers to enjoy."

Ipswich Parkrun have also confirmed that there will be no Parkrun on Saturday, August 24 - one of Sheeran's concerts will be taking place that evening.

Felixstowe Parkrun are now expecting a bumper crowd on Saturday posting on their Facebook page: " I think Felixstowe could be busy this week!!!"

Ipswich Parkrun is held at Chantry Park in the summer months and at Christchurch Park over the winter months.

