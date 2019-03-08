E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

PUBLISHED: 14:25 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 15 September 2019

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The body of a man has been found in a pond at Chantry Park, police have confirmed.

Suffolk police were called at around 8.40am today after a member of the public reported seeing the body of a man in a pond.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man, aged in his 20s, was recovered.

A section of the park had been closed for much of Sunday morning (September 15), however the cordon has now been lifted.

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

A passer by who did not wish to be named said he visited the park most Sundays and it was a lot quieter than he would usually expect.

"We were really shocked to see the police presence and wondered what was happening," he said.

"It is shocking especially when you don't know what has happened. It's unsettling."

A spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances but it is thought the death is not suspicious."

