Nostalgia

Can you see yourself in these Ipswich Race for Life pictures from 2003?

PUBLISHED: 11:02 28 May 2019

Race For Life at Chantry Park in aid of Cancer Research. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

As Race for Life enters the 25th year since its inception, we take a look back to when Chantry Park was a sea of pink for the charity event in 2003.

Women flocked to the Ipswich park to take part in what now is one of the biggest fundraising events series, all to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The first ever Race for Life was held in Battersea, London in 1994, when 750 participants took part in the event and raised a total of £48,000 for charity.

Since then the fundraiser has grown and spread into hundreds of events all around the country, with more than 8million people taking part and raising more than £500million for Cancer Research UK

There are still plenty of Race for Life events happening all around Suffolk, such as Bury St Edmunds' 5km and 10km events on June 9, Ipswich's 5km, 10km and Pretty Muddy events on June 23 and Colchester's 5km run on July 14.

For more information on these events, click here to find out details about events happening in Suffolk.

