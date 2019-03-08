Ipswich to blitz illegal parking near Chantry during Ed Sheeran concerts

There were massive crowds in Chantry Park in 2002 for Radio One's One Big Sunday event. They're likely to be even bigger for Ed Sheeran next month. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Residents living in the Chantry area of Ipswich will be bound to face some disruption at the end of next month when Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran plays his homecoming concerts, borough officials have accepted.

Ed Sheeran'c concerts could disrupt people in Chantry? Picture: BEN BIRCHALL - PA Wire/PA Images Ed Sheeran'c concerts could disrupt people in Chantry? Picture: BEN BIRCHALL - PA Wire/PA Images

But they hope problems will be minimised if fans take their advice and take public transport or walk from the town centre to the concerts over the bank holiday weekend.

Ipswich council has obtained a no parking order over many streets near Chantry Park - meaning any unauthorised vehicles left there will face a fine. Residents will be allowed to park outside their homes as normal.

A spokesman for the borough said anyone who did find a space in the streets near the park could expect to return to their vehicle to find an expensive parking ticket - and then find it takes hours to get out of the area because London Road will be closed to general traffic and other streets are likely to be very congested.

He said: "Our travel plans for the concerts provide safe and hassle-free options for fans while minimising disruption for local residents.

"Using the park and ride (which includes a return journey and parking) will ensure concert-goers enjoy secure parking and a direct journey to the event without worrying about where to park.

"Our enforcement team will be out in local streets to assist residents by ensuring no one parks illegally or dangerously."

Officials accept that some disruption will be inevitable - but point out that the concerts were announced nearly a year ago and residents have had time to plan for the disruption.

They say the economic and cultural benefit to the town from the events will be very significant and hope that the warnings will allow local residents to make plans to avoid a major disruption to their lives.

The travel plan has park and ride, extra trains and shuttle buses to the park. The spokesman said: "Don't try to drive right to the concert, it will be quicker to use this travel plan."

Meanwhile this Saturday's Parkrun at Chantry has been cancelled because the London Road car park is closed while work is carried out to improve access to the park for the concerts.

Parkrun organisers said public safety was their first concern and the car park's closure meant it would be impossible for the event to go ahead this week.