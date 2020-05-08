Video

WATCH: Great-grandmother’s heartwarming TikTok dance after beating coronavirus against all odds

Margaret Shaw, 84 (pictured far right), with her three daughters (from left to right), Nicola Dean, 53, Michelle Burgess, 56 and Kim Young, 60. Picture: NICOLA DEAN NICOLA DEAN

A great-grandmother from Chantry who recently suffered two strokes and has battled three types of cancer, has defied all odds by successfully beating coronavirus and returning home to her family.

Margaret Shaw, 84, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 just over two weeks ago, and is already back at home in Chantry recording TikTok videos with her great-granddaughter Lexi, at a safe social distance.

Her daughter Nicola, 53, said the family is “over the moon” to have Margaret home after a few difficult and scary weeks, admitting she “cannot believe her mum has made it through”.

Margaret, who worked for the Royal Air Force, has struggled with her health for a number of years, having three types of cancer and suffering two strokes just seven weeks ago.

In 2002, Margaret’s family were told “she wouldn’t make it” after she was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, but 18 years later she is “full of life” and keeps going for her large family.

She was then admitted to hospital two months ago after having a stroke at home, and suffered a second two days later in hospital.

This impacted Margaret’s speech and made it more difficult for her to walk, but luckily her speech has gradually come back.

Margaret, who is turning 85 in June, has also been diagnosed with bladder cancer, has diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and colitis, so when she tested positive for Covid-19 her family feared the worst.

“It has been a very scary time for all of us,” admitted Nicola, the youngest of Margaret’s three daughters. “Before mum was taken to hospital we would speak on the phone all the time, but when I could hear her crying because of the pain it was horrible.”

Nicola said the lockdown has been very difficult for her mum, who is very close to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and usually has regular visits from them.

She said: “Mum lives for her great-grandchildren and her whole family, so this has been very hard for her, especially not being able to give her a cuddle.”

During the lockdown, Margaret’s family has been delivering her essential items and speaking to her through a window to keep her spirits up, which Nicola says has been heartbreaking.

But, the family says they are relieved to have Margaret safely home, as you “don’t very often hear of a positive story and not everyone is so lucky”, said Nicola.

Two days after returning home, Margaret’s great-granddaughter Lexi paid a visit, and recorded a famous TikTok dance with her to celebrate beating coronavirus.

“She is such an inspiration,” said Nicola. “She has such a positive outlook.”

