Published: 4:53 PM March 30, 2021

A car was left on its roof after a collision with a van - Credit: Matthew Usher

A car left the road and was upside down after a crash with a van near Woodbridge.

Police were called to the scene of the accident in Chapel Road, Grundisburgh involving a Fiat Ducato van and a Toyota Yaris. 

No-one was trapped and only minor injuries were sustained, with all those in the car going to hospital.

The road is not blocked.