Homeless people given Christmas hampers by schoolchildren to help them through harsh winter

PUBLISHED: 18:17 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 18 December 2019

Claydon High School pupils donated hampers to Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG). Picture: IPSWICH HOUSING ACTION GROUP (IHAG)

Claydon High School pupils donated hampers to Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG). Picture: IPSWICH HOUSING ACTION GROUP (IHAG)

When you're tucking into turkey and opening presents at Christmas time, it can be easy to forget there are some people who have nothing at all. So pupils at Claydon High School did something amazing by dropping off 30 festive hampers to a homeless centre - to help others less fortunate than themselves.

Direct Line workers helped sort the Christmas hampers which Claydon High School pupils donated to Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG). Picture: IPSWICH HOUSING ACTION GROUP (IHAG)Direct Line workers helped sort the Christmas hampers which Claydon High School pupils donated to Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG). Picture: IPSWICH HOUSING ACTION GROUP (IHAG)

Pupils collected donations of items that Ipswich Housing Action Group's Chapman Centre, in Blackhorse Lane, needed - such as food, essential clothing and toiletries - and making specially-decorated hampers.

Workers from Direct Line then spent the day sorting the donations so they can be given to adults at the walk-in centre, which helps people who are homeless or at risk of being left out on the street.

MORE: Rough sleeping falls in Ipswich - but 'shocking' homelessness will only get worse, town warned

Claydon High School deputy headteacher Chris Simm said: "This is the 10th year we have run this project helping IHAG. The work they do is so important and we are proud to help the homeless people they support.

"The Christmas-themed hampers have been built by year-11 pupils as part of art projects and in their own time."

He added that it was part of the school's "Claydon Countdown", where pupils works together on projects that will benefit the community.

Claire Moore, team leader at Direct Line, said: "We initially enquired to see if there was anything we could do and they told us helping with sorting the very generous donations from Claydon High School would be perfect.

"There are literally hundreds of items contained within the hampers and it was taking days for the IHAG team to sort. My team and I are able to sort it all in a day putting items into relevant groups and then making sure that use by dates are clearly written on everything.

"It is a real treat to see the creativity of the pupils. We know makes a difference to a really worthwhile local cause."

MORE: More entrenched rough sleepers to be handed keys to Ipswich houses in radical homelessness campaign

Jools Ramsey, IHAG chief executive, said: "We are so grateful to both of these wonderful supporters. It is my first Christmas with the charity and was not prepared in any way for the scale of what Claydon High School creates for us.

"There are some real works of art and imagination in the hampers they have produced. Direct Line's support in sorting the items is really important for us as it means the Chapman Centre team can spend more time directly supporting our clients, which is ultimately what we are all working together to achieve."

Members of Ipswich 'Neno' drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest 'inadequate' Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Watch: Tom Hunt signs in as Ipswich MP – and joins Conservatives in ERG

Tom Hunt swears in at the House of Commons. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Woman gets 10-year sentence after Ipswich flat fire left victim with serious burns

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road in Ipswich, has now been sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder and arson Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich shops we loved, lost, and want back!

Grimwades on the Cornhill - an Ipswich landmark Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

11 things with a festive flavour to do this weekend

Cinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
