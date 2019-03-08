Partly Cloudy

Two more charged with drug offences after police warrant in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:20 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 29 March 2019

Two more people have been charged with drug-related offences after police carried out a warrant on an Ipswich home.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27.

A warrant was carried out at a property in Fife Road, Ipswich where three men were arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Subsequently 20-year-old Jordan Keeble, of Fife Road, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin, while 19-year-old Afjal Miah, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

An 18-year-old was released on police bail pending further enquiries until Wednesday, April 17.

They appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on March 28 where they were remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, April 25.

The following afternoon, Wednesday, March 27, officers made two further arrests in Ipswich.

Brandon Alford, aged 20, of St Johns Road in Ipswich, was charged on Thursday with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Both will appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today (March 29).

