Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner
PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 November 2018
Archant
The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.
Headway Suffolk supports those who have acquired a brain injury with support, advice and rehabilitation.
They recently held an awards dinner to mark the progress of three of their service users at Shelley’s Restaurant in Suffolk New College.
One of those recognised was 47-year-old Mary Goodhand from Ipswich who had an aneurysm and a stroke six years ago. She started receiving support from the charity last year.
Ms Goodhand was recognised for her improvements in presentation, engagement and persona as well as being enthusiastic and hard working.
She said:“To be chosen was beautiful - I was crying happy tears the following morning. I had a wonderful time with people I know from Headway. They have brought me out of my mental state. It’s magical.”
Also recognised was Amy Cowley, 37, from Felsham near Bury St Edmunds. She was recognised for her work in building her self confidence as well as expanding her skill set in textiles, numeracy and literacy.
Ms Cowley sustained a brain injury at 18 months old after a road traffic accident.
On being recognised at the awards night she said: “I was shocked to be chosen. I’m proud of myself for what I have achieved. It was fantastic to receive the award. Headway has been a really good help to me.”
The final winner on the night was 45-year-old Ruby Alston from Felixstowe who had made progression with the catering group and had worked towards a food and hygiene certificate. Her perseverance, and kind and caring nature was also recognised.
Ms Alston sustained a brain injury aged 19 in a road traffic accident.
She said: “I got the award for my hard work but I could not have done it without the support and help from Headway. I didn’t think I could achieve what I have, so I’m very proud of myself.”
David Crane, the charity’s Communications and Marketing Officer, said: “Every person’s journey and progress is different. Each positive step someone makes in their recovery helps them to progress and live a more fulfilling and independent life, as well as improving their confidence, everyday skills and social interaction.
“It was a pleasure to formally recognise and celebrate the improvements Mary, Amy and Ruby have all made throughout the year in front of family, friends and supporters.”