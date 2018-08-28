Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 November 2018

Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

Archant

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

L-R: Zellah Andrew, chairman Allistair Renton, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston, Trina Robus and chief executive Helen Fairweather Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKL-R: Zellah Andrew, chairman Allistair Renton, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston, Trina Robus and chief executive Helen Fairweather Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

Headway Suffolk supports those who have acquired a brain injury with support, advice and rehabilitation.

They recently held an awards dinner to mark the progress of three of their service users at Shelley’s Restaurant in Suffolk New College.

One of those recognised was 47-year-old Mary Goodhand from Ipswich who had an aneurysm and a stroke six years ago. She started receiving support from the charity last year.

Ms Goodhand was recognised for her improvements in presentation, engagement and persona as well as being enthusiastic and hard working.

L-R: Zellah Andrew, chairman Allistair Renton, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston, Trina Robus and chief executive Helen Fairweather Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKL-R: Zellah Andrew, chairman Allistair Renton, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston, Trina Robus and chief executive Helen Fairweather Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

She said:“To be chosen was beautiful - I was crying happy tears the following morning. I had a wonderful time with people I know from Headway. They have brought me out of my mental state. It’s magical.”

Also recognised was Amy Cowley, 37, from Felsham near Bury St Edmunds. She was recognised for her work in building her self confidence as well as expanding her skill set in textiles, numeracy and literacy.

Ms Cowley sustained a brain injury at 18 months old after a road traffic accident.

On being recognised at the awards night she said: “I was shocked to be chosen. I’m proud of myself for what I have achieved. It was fantastic to receive the award. Headway has been a really good help to me.”

L-R:Zellah Andrew, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston and Trina Robus Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKL-R:Zellah Andrew, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston and Trina Robus Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The final winner on the night was 45-year-old Ruby Alston from Felixstowe who had made progression with the catering group and had worked towards a food and hygiene certificate. Her perseverance, and kind and caring nature was also recognised.

Ms Alston sustained a brain injury aged 19 in a road traffic accident.

She said: “I got the award for my hard work but I could not have done it without the support and help from Headway. I didn’t think I could achieve what I have, so I’m very proud of myself.”

David Crane, the charity’s Communications and Marketing Officer, said: “Every person’s journey and progress is different. Each positive step someone makes in their recovery helps them to progress and live a more fulfilling and independent life, as well as improving their confidence, everyday skills and social interaction.

L-R:Zellah Andrew, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston and Trina Robus Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKL-R:Zellah Andrew, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston and Trina Robus Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

“It was a pleasure to formally recognise and celebrate the improvements Mary, Amy and Ruby have all made throughout the year in front of family, friends and supporters.”

Topic Tags:

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

45 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

45 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

09:53 Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

09:17 Dominic Moffitt
There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

More than six police units have been called to Felixstowe following reports of illegal hare coursing.

Weekly round-up: Five Ipswich stories from this week

08:43 Dominic Moffitt
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

From the latest addition to the Cornhill rejuvenation, Paul Lambert’s assurances that Ipswich will stay up, and the school telling pupils to return to classes only 24 hours after sickness – these are among the top five stories from Ipswich this week.

Video WATCH: 30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

10:33 Sophie Barnett
The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

05:30 Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

Most read

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts on offer at new Ipswich store

Vinny sadly died at the age of 51 after a stroke. Picture: LESLEY WHITTAKER

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide