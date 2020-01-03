E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Charity bike ride around Ipswich in the blissful summer of 1984

PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 January 2020

This cyclist looked like she was having a great time raising money for charity on the bike ride Picture: DAVID KINDRED

This cyclist looked like she was having a great time raising money for charity on the bike ride Picture: DAVID KINDRED

David Kindred

What can be more fun than a cycle ride out in the countryside on a warm summer's day?

People of all ages took part in the fun charity cycle around Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDREDPeople of all ages took part in the fun charity cycle around Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Back in 1984 hundreds of cyclists did just that - with the aim to raise as much money for the charity of their choice as possible.

Cyclists dressed up in all kinds of fun costumes to raise money for a charity of their choice Picture: DAVID KINDREDCyclists dressed up in all kinds of fun costumes to raise money for a charity of their choice Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The enthusiasts donned fancy dress - perhaps not the best cycling gear on a sunny day with many miles to complete - as part of the fun.

One cyclists dressed in a French themed outfit, with a beret, a basket and a baguette Picture: DAVID KINDREDOne cyclists dressed in a French themed outfit, with a beret, a basket and a baguette Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Ipswich Star photographer David Kindred captured an assortment of characters and fashions, from riders dressed up as St Trinian's schoolgirls, to French onion and garlic sellers to one man dressed as a baby, complete with bonnet, bib and a makeshift nappy.

We cycle back in time to the summer of 1984, for a charity bike ride in Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDREDWe cycle back in time to the summer of 1984, for a charity bike ride in Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The bike ride was stretched all over Ipswich, as the cyclists made their way through the town centre and also passed under the Orwell bridge.

The cycle ride continued round Ipswich and under the Orwell Bridge, groups of cyclists smiled through the struggle of biking in the heat Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe cycle ride continued round Ipswich and under the Orwell Bridge, groups of cyclists smiled through the struggle of biking in the heat Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Did you take part in the charity cycle ride in Ipswich 1984? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

