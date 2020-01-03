Charity bike ride around Ipswich in the blissful summer of 1984
PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 January 2020
David Kindred
What can be more fun than a cycle ride out in the countryside on a warm summer's day?
Back in 1984 hundreds of cyclists did just that - with the aim to raise as much money for the charity of their choice as possible.
You may also want to watch:
The enthusiasts donned fancy dress - perhaps not the best cycling gear on a sunny day with many miles to complete - as part of the fun.
Ipswich Star photographer David Kindred captured an assortment of characters and fashions, from riders dressed up as St Trinian's schoolgirls, to French onion and garlic sellers to one man dressed as a baby, complete with bonnet, bib and a makeshift nappy.
The bike ride was stretched all over Ipswich, as the cyclists made their way through the town centre and also passed under the Orwell bridge.
Did you take part in the charity cycle ride in Ipswich 1984? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk