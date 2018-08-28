Heavy Rain

Christmas jumpers at the ready! Wear yours, raise money and get festive

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:00 28 November 2018

Buy a Christmas jumper from Primark and you will help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Buy a Christmas jumper from Primark and you will help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Christmas jumper season is almost upon us which means it’s nearly time to support those in need and look totally festive at the same time.

The White Stuff in Ipswich Buttermarket are supporting SARS this Christmas Picture: BEN HALLThe White Stuff in Ipswich Buttermarket are supporting SARS this Christmas Picture: BEN HALL

Local and national charities and shops are encouraging everyone to get into the festive spirit by buying and wearing Christmas jumpers.

Here’s our guide to shops that are selling Christmas jumpers as well as the charity events that have been arranged for this December.

Primark

The launch of the Wooly Pully week Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEThe launch of the Wooly Pully week Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Pop into Primark in Ipswich and you will find a funky range of Christmas jumpers for the whole family.

Primark will be donating £2 from the sale of each full-price Christmas jumper, between now and Saturday December 1, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

White Stuff

White Stuff, situated in Ipswich Buttermarket, are also doing their bit for charity.

This year they have chosen to fundraise with the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

SARS tweeted: “Thinking about beginning your Christmas shopping and want to help support a local charity as well?

“As part of our new collaboration with the White Stuff we have two new Christmas jumpers in store with all the profit from sales of these styles supporting SARS.”

Wooly Pully Week - St Elizabeth Hospice

Wooly Pully Week is one event on the Christmas jumper calendar that you definitely don’t want to miss!

Arranged by St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich, this year Wooly Pully Week is running between Monday December 10 and Sunday December 16.

The hospice want schools, businesses and groups to take part by picking a day that week where they can wear their Christmas jumpers.

Read more about how you can get involved with Wooly Pully week right here.

Save the Children - Christmas Jumper Day

Nationally the Save the Children, Christmas Jumper Day is a massive deal and is one of the main reasons why Christmas Jumpers are so popular.

This year Christmas Jumper Day is on Friday December 14, which is perfect if you have a work Christmas party planned for that day.

More information can be found here.

Show us your Christmas Jumpers!

We would love it if you could share a picture of you and your family in your festive gear, let us know where you got your Christmas jumper from and what charity you are supporting this Christmas.

Man cleared of stabbing youth at Ipswich McDonald’s

15 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

51 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

16:30 Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

15:48 Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

15:04 Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

14:52 Megan Aldous
Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

14:31 Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

14:12 Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

13:37 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

