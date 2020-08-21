E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Brave ‘soles’ sort as Trinity Park to host charity fire walk next month

PUBLISHED: 11:20 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 21 August 2020

St Elizabeth Hospice is bringing back its popular Fire Walk event for 2020 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Thrill-seekers will have a chance to raise money for an Ipswich charity next month, as Trinity Park looks to host a fire walk.

Brave “soles” over the age of 11 are invited to take part in the St Elizabeth Hospice Fire Walk, which will see walkers cross barefoot over a 15ft path of red-hot embers.

The fearless participants will have an hour’s training before embarking on the fiery challenge on Saturday, September 12.

The event comes after the hospice faced months of fundraising difficulties due to the coronavirus crisis, with the hospice now undergoing a phased reopening of its shops – and other avenues to raise vital funds are now being looked into.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at the hospice, said: “This is the perfect way to get warmed up for autumn and we look forward to being joined by lots of fundraisers as they brave the heat in support of the hospice.

“Coronavirus lockdown has restricted our ability to hold a regular schedule of popular events but we are really pleased to be able to still host our Fire Walk in a way that adheres to government guidelines concerning social distancing and wish all who take part the best of luck.”

Those looking to take part must pay a £25 entry fee and raise £150 for the hospice. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets are available here.

