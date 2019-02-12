Town women to take on Kings of Anglia in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ rematch

Ipswich Town Women will be taking on a select team of men in a rematch of their charity ‘Battle of the Sexes’ fixture.

Last year Ipswich Town Women took on members of the Ipswich Town Talk podcast in a fixture at Needham Market FC.

The Tractor Girls pulled back from a three goal deficit to beat Town Talk 5-8 and managed to raise £600 for EACH in the process.

After the success of the first event the teams have decided to make the event an annual fixture.

The men’s side have rebranded this time to become the Kings of Anglia.

The squad have strengthened their side this year by adding members of the women’s coaching team to their side in a bid to take back the crown.

Town Women’s boss Joe Sheehan, goalkeeping coach Tony O’Neill and strength and conditioning coach Alex Bevens will all be on the opposing side to the players they usually assist.

Ralph Pruden, the current director of football at Ipswich Town Women will be managing the men’s side.

There are also a number of other changes to this year’s game.

The match itself will be held at The Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe, the home of the Tractor Girls while money raised a the match will be going to Suffolk Mind.

Event coordinator and media officer for Ipswich Town Women, Kieren Standley said: “We’re really excited to be putting on the second annual Battle Of The Sexes charity match between Ipswich Town FC Women and Kings Of Anglia.

“After last year’s success with the game itself and with the fundraising target having been smashed, it has driven us to make this year bigger and better than ever.

“We’re also honoured to be supporting Suffolk Mind and the immense work they do on a daily basis to support those in need of help with their mental health.

“It’s a charity with relevance to our football club so it was a no brainer to choose them as the supported charity.”

The game will take place on Sunday, May 12 at 2pm.

Admission to the ground will be via a donation to Suffolk Mind on the turnstiles, while donations can also be made online ahead of the match.

Refreshments for supporters will also be available from the clubhouse.