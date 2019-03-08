GeeWizz gets charity boost from Ipswich Crematorium

Phil Smart with Gina Long (in blue) and fellow GeeWizzers at the charity presentation. Picture: JADE FROUD/IBC Archant

Local charity GeeWizz has received an £8,000 boost from a special recycling scheme run by Ipswich Crematorium.

Two cheques were presented to GeeWizz charitable foundation, which supports children and young adults in Suffolk and Norfolk who suffer from life-threatening conditions, disability or cancer.

Founder Gina Long said: "As a small charity, we were dancing and crying with joy when we heard the news about this generous donation from the Council. It will really help our work.

"We have just presented a much-needed 'Magic Carpet' to the Bridge School, which will be used by over 100 children every week and now we will be able to assist the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston in Ipswich.

"Having visited them following the cheque presentation, the funds given by Ipswich Borough Council, will help purchase garden sensory equipment, as part of an overall garden redevelopment at the academy, of which plans are still being drawn up."

Gina and her charity colleagues, Jade Perry, and Crystal Barber (the "GeeWizzers") received the donation from Phil Smart, Bereavement Services portfolio-holder, and Emma Helyard.

Phil Smart said: "We are really pleased that this money is going to such a worthwhile cause, making a big difference to local young people who benefit from GeeWizz."

The national recycling scheme is endorsed by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management. After each cremation, and with the agreement of the family, the metals from the coffin, along with orthopaedic implants, are recycled.