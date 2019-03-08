E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

GeeWizz gets charity boost from Ipswich Crematorium

PUBLISHED: 19:30 13 November 2019

Phil Smart with Gina Long (in blue) and fellow GeeWizzers at the charity presentation. Picture: JADE FROUD/IBC

Phil Smart with Gina Long (in blue) and fellow GeeWizzers at the charity presentation. Picture: JADE FROUD/IBC

Archant

Local charity GeeWizz has received an £8,000 boost from a special recycling scheme run by Ipswich Crematorium.

Two cheques were presented to GeeWizz charitable foundation, which supports children and young adults in Suffolk and Norfolk who suffer from life-threatening conditions, disability or cancer.

Founder Gina Long said: "As a small charity, we were dancing and crying with joy when we heard the news about this generous donation from the Council. It will really help our work.

You may also want to watch:

"We have just presented a much-needed 'Magic Carpet' to the Bridge School, which will be used by over 100 children every week and now we will be able to assist the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston in Ipswich.

"Having visited them following the cheque presentation, the funds given by Ipswich Borough Council, will help purchase garden sensory equipment, as part of an overall garden redevelopment at the academy, of which plans are still being drawn up."

Gina and her charity colleagues, Jade Perry, and Crystal Barber (the "GeeWizzers") received the donation from Phil Smart, Bereavement Services portfolio-holder, and Emma Helyard.

Phil Smart said: "We are really pleased that this money is going to such a worthwhile cause, making a big difference to local young people who benefit from GeeWizz."

The national recycling scheme is endorsed by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management. After each cremation, and with the agreement of the family, the metals from the coffin, along with orthopaedic implants, are recycled.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Road re-opens after collision at accident blackspot

The police cordon at the scene of a previous accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road Picture: ARCHANT

Maybe it’s Mabel? Owl spotted in famous Tawny’s roost in Christchurch Park

Wildlife photographers have been gathering at Christchurch Park to picture the owl in its roost Pictures: CHRIS LEGENDRE (@REEDERWILDLIFE)

Former Ipswich student and cabinet minister David Gauke stands in 2019 General Election

Former Northgate headteacher Neil Watts with David Gauke at a school awards ceremony in 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘It is lucky no one was killed’: Pictures show damage after BMW crash sends bricks and glass into hotel rooms

Operations Manager Frankie Manners, among the destruction at the Best Western Hotel in Claydon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GeeWizz gets charity boost from Ipswich Crematorium

Phil Smart with Gina Long (in blue) and fellow GeeWizzers at the charity presentation. Picture: JADE FROUD/IBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists