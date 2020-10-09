Ipswich homeware store to give back this Christmas

Store manager Ben Frewin, sales colleague Amy Hockham and team leader Jenny Needham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The Ipswich branch of Dunelm has launched a Christmas appeal to ensure the less fortunate receive presents this year.

Staff at Dunelm in Ipswich are giving presents to vulnerable people and those in care homes or hospitals Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Staff at Dunelm in Ipswich are giving presents to vulnerable people and those in care homes or hospitals Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Anglia Retail Park store will take part in this year’s national Delivering Joy Campaign, which hopes to see thousands of presents delivered to those in need across the country during the festive season.

The store will be collecting donations of shoebox gifts to place under its Christmas tree, which will be sent to children, young adults and vulnerable people in Suffolk.

Sales colleague Amy Hockham said: “With everything that has happened this year some people may not receive a present this Christmas, especially children and those going through financial problems.

“We want to help as many people as we can – as soon we finish collecting we are going to sanitise them, wrap them all up and deliver them out.

Donations can be placed under the tree at their store in Anglia Retail Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Donations can be placed under the tree at their store in Anglia Retail Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We’ve had a lot of people pledge to donate so hopefully it will be really successful.”

A Facebook group for the project, which has almost 2,000 members, can be joined here.