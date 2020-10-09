E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich homeware store to give back this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 13:06 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 09 October 2020

Store manager Ben Frewin, sales colleague Amy Hockham and team leader Jenny Needham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Store manager Ben Frewin, sales colleague Amy Hockham and team leader Jenny Needham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Ipswich branch of Dunelm has launched a Christmas appeal to ensure the less fortunate receive presents this year.

Staff at Dunelm in Ipswich are giving presents to vulnerable people and those in care homes or hospitals Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDStaff at Dunelm in Ipswich are giving presents to vulnerable people and those in care homes or hospitals Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Anglia Retail Park store will take part in this year’s national Delivering Joy Campaign, which hopes to see thousands of presents delivered to those in need across the country during the festive season.

The store will be collecting donations of shoebox gifts to place under its Christmas tree, which will be sent to children, young adults and vulnerable people in Suffolk.

Sales colleague Amy Hockham said: “With everything that has happened this year some people may not receive a present this Christmas, especially children and those going through financial problems.

“We want to help as many people as we can – as soon we finish collecting we are going to sanitise them, wrap them all up and deliver them out.

Donations can be placed under the tree at their store in Anglia Retail Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDonations can be placed under the tree at their store in Anglia Retail Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We’ve had a lot of people pledge to donate so hopefully it will be really successful.”

A Facebook group for the project, which has almost 2,000 members, can be joined here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Alcoholic let himself into an Ipswich pub 23 times and stole wine and spirits

The Woolpack in Ipswich, where Scott Evans stole alcohol from Picture: ARCHANT

Around 24,000 jobs at risk as high street fashion chain teeters on brink

Peacocks after it reopened in Ipswich following its lockdown closure Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘The travelling could have been horrendous’ – Lambert on why Town decided to bring Blackpool game forwards

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has won the League One manager-of-the-month award. Picture: EFL

County lines dealer arrested in vulnerable person’s flat

Police in Ipswich have arrested a teenage male on drug related offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich homeware store to give back this Christmas

Store manager Ben Frewin, sales colleague Amy Hockham and team leader Jenny Needham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND