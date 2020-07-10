E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
10-year-old to cut off hair after being inspired by aunt’s cancer treatment and tragic loss of uncle

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 July 2020

Jazelle was diagnosed with brain cancer last year and her chemo treatment has been delayed by Covid-19. Picture: KRYSTLE SANTOS

Jazelle was diagnosed with brain cancer last year and her chemo treatment has been delayed by Covid-19. Picture: KRYSTLE SANTOS

A young girl from Ipswich has bravely decided to cut off her hair for The Little Princess Trust after her aunt was diagnosed with brain cancer and lost her hair during chemotherapy treatment.

Mia Fleming decided to have her hair cut off for The Little Princess Trust after her aunt's cancer treatment caused her hair to fall out. Picture: LAUVENIA HALLIGANMia Fleming decided to have her hair cut off for The Little Princess Trust after her aunt's cancer treatment caused her hair to fall out. Picture: LAUVENIA HALLIGAN

Mia Fleming suggested she wanted to take the chop for her aunt Jazelle, who was diagnosed last April at just 27 years old.

The 10-year-old is very close with her aunt and recently lost her uncle Nigel to cancer too, so has taken steps to raise money to support a charity which makes wigs for young people with hair loss because of cancer or other illnesses.

Mia’s mum, Krystle Santos, said as a family they have witnessed and experienced the effects of cancer first hand and her daughter wanted to do her bit to help after the heartache of losing her beloved uncle.

Mia with her aunt Jazelle and little brother Cayden. Picture: KRYSTLE SANTOSMia with her aunt Jazelle and little brother Cayden. Picture: KRYSTLE SANTOS

She added: “Mia is such a lovely and selfless girl, she is so kind and has a heart of gold.

“Her and my sister Jazelle are very close and she came up with the idea after being inspired by her really.”

Jazelle has had her chemotherapy treatment delayed due to it being too dangerous to attend the hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many cancer patients have faced delays in treatment from the virus due to concerns for their safety, along with other conditions which weaken the immune system.

The bride-to-be also had to cancel her wedding day as she was due to be married on July 22, but has instead pushed it back until next year.

Mia, who lives in Ipswich with her eight-year-old brother Cayden, plays football and enjoys spending time with her family when she’s not attending Springfield Junior School.

Ms Santos added: “I am just so impressed as it was totally her idea and her hair is down to her waist now.”

The charity cut will be taking place at Ebony and Ivory hairdressers in Woodbridge Road, on Wednesday, July 15.

Mia’s mum has been having her hair cut at the salon since she was just two years old and the cut is booked in for midday.

The Little Princess Trust needs 12 inches of hair to be able to make their wigs, so the haircut will be a significant change for the young lady.

Her original target of £100 has been smashed as already £780 has been donated on her Go Fund Me page by more than 50 donors.

