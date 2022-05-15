Charity match held in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Manager Terry Charles lines up with the Tavis XI. - Credit: Terry Charles

A football match in memory of murdered Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was held at the weekend to raise money for a town youth club.

The match, played between a Tavis' XI, which featured former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards, and a Stowmarket United XI, was staged at Woodbridge Town FC on Sunday.

The game was played in memory of murdered Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The fundraising game, organised by Dean Forbes, supported Reflections Youth Club, which was launched in the wake of Tavis' murder nearly four years ago.

The game was played on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ipswich teenager was stabbed to death just yards from his home on the Nacton estate in a pre-meditated attack on June 2, 2018.

Tavis' XI manager Terry Charles at the game - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Those responsible for his murder were jailed for a total of 104 years in April 2019.

Young Reon got involved in action at the half-time break. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The youth club, at Nansen Road Baptist Church, was launched in June 2019, with a mission to provide children of different backgrounds with a safe environment to develop better relationships.

Action from the match at Woodbridge Town FC in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Founded by Tavis' father, Neville Aitkens, and stepmother, Helen Forbes, the club has received acclaim for finding hope from tragedy, with MPs and councillors showing their support since its launch.

The game ended in a 3-1 victory for the Stowmarket XI.