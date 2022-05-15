News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Charity match held in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM May 15, 2022
Updated: 7:05 PM May 15, 2022
Charity football match at Woodbridge FC in memory of Tavis Spencer - Aitkens. Terry Charles with th

Manager Terry Charles lines up with the Tavis XI. - Credit: Terry Charles

A football match in memory of murdered Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was held at the weekend to raise money for a town youth club. 

The match, played between a Tavis' XI, which featured former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards, and a Stowmarket United XI, was staged at Woodbridge Town FC on Sunday. 

Charity football match at Woodbridge FC in memory of Tavis Spencer - Aitkens.

The game was played in memory of murdered Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The fundraising game, organised by Dean Forbes, supported Reflections Youth Club, which was launched in the wake of Tavis' murder nearly four years ago.  

Charity football match at Woodbridge FC in memory of Tavis Spencer - Aitkens.

The game was played on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ipswich teenager was stabbed to death just yards from his home on the Nacton estate in a pre-meditated attack on June 2, 2018.

Charity football match at Woodbridge FC in memory of Tavis Spencer - Aitkens. Organiser Terry Charl

Tavis' XI manager Terry Charles at the game - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Those responsible for his murder were jailed for a total of 104 years in April 2019.

Charity football match at Woodbridge FC in memory of Tavis Spencer - Aitkens. Reon taking some goals

Young Reon got involved in action at the half-time break. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The youth club, at Nansen Road Baptist Church, was launched in June 2019, with a mission to provide children of different backgrounds with a safe environment to develop better relationships

Charity football match at Woodbridge FC in memory of Tavis Spencer - Aitkens.

Action from the match at Woodbridge Town FC in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Founded by Tavis' father, Neville Aitkens, and stepmother, Helen Forbes, the club has received acclaim for finding hope from tragedy, with MPs and councillors showing their support since its launch. 

The game ended in a 3-1 victory for the Stowmarket XI. 

Ipswich News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Seven roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

A12

A12 to be closed over most nights for next few months due to roadworks

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Pindi was sentenced to 40 months behind bars 

Ipswich Crown Court

Promising young footballer ran Ipswich 'Maxwell' drugs line

Jane Hunt

person
The events team at the Hintlesham and Chattisham Beer Festival

Music

First-ever beer festival being held in village near Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A group of travellers have pitched up in Chantry Park, Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up in Chantry Park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon