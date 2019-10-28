E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop launches in Ipswich

28 October, 2019 - 11:30
Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry opens the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop at the Tourist Information Centre at St Stephens Church in Ipswich Picture: MARY CRONIN

Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry opens the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop at the Tourist Information Centre at St Stephens Church in Ipswich Picture: MARY CRONIN

Archant

The Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop has opened in Ipswich - selling a host of festive cards and gifts to raise money for charity.

The shop sells a range of Christmas cards and gifts to raise money for a range of local and national charities Picture: MARY CRONINThe shop sells a range of Christmas cards and gifts to raise money for a range of local and national charities Picture: MARY CRONIN

The shop, staffed by a team of dedicated volunteers, is part of more than 300 temporary shops run by the charity to pop up across the UK.

You may also want to watch:

The charity celebrates its 60th birthday this year having raised more than £100 million for charity since its launch.

Sandra Cook, shop manager, said: "Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere. "The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner.

"Come and find us in Ipswich Tourist Information Centre at St Stephen's Church and get ahead in your Christmas preparations by getting your cards early."

The shop is open 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Elmer moves in as new multi-million Fred. Olsen office topped-out

Penny Edgar, Belinda Mindell, Stuart Ferguson and Fay McCormack with Fred Olsen's Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Can you spot your child pumpkin carving at Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich?

Preston was very pleased with his design Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Hopefully I can keep the jersey’ – Norris out to establish himself as Ipswich Town’s first-choice keeper

Will Norris pictured during Ipswich Town's 3-1 win at Southend United. He is contracted at parent club Wolves until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists