Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop launches in Ipswich

Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry opens the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop at the Tourist Information Centre at St Stephens Church in Ipswich Picture: MARY CRONIN Archant

The Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop has opened in Ipswich - selling a host of festive cards and gifts to raise money for charity.

The shop sells a range of Christmas cards and gifts to raise money for a range of local and national charities Picture: MARY CRONIN The shop sells a range of Christmas cards and gifts to raise money for a range of local and national charities Picture: MARY CRONIN

The shop, staffed by a team of dedicated volunteers, is part of more than 300 temporary shops run by the charity to pop up across the UK.

The charity celebrates its 60th birthday this year having raised more than £100 million for charity since its launch.

Sandra Cook, shop manager, said: "Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere. "The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner.

"Come and find us in Ipswich Tourist Information Centre at St Stephen's Church and get ahead in your Christmas preparations by getting your cards early."

The shop is open 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday.