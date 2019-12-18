Teenager stole cash and goods from Co-op while working on till

Charles Fisk-Bryant was working at the East of England Co-op at the time. Stock image. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

An 18-year-old man from Ipswich stole £725 in cash, cigarettes, sweets and scratch cards while he worked behind the till at an East of England Coop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charles Fisk-Bryant, of Lancing Avenue, pleaded guilty to theft by an employee at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecuting, Ian Devine said Fisk-Bryant stole the cash and items over a "relatively short period of time" from May 1 to May 31.

He said: "He was basically operating tills and serving customers.

"Management became concerned because there were discrepancies with the till.

"So they kept observation on him and found that over a period of time he was essentially dipping into the till and taking money from that.

"As a result, he was reported to police."

Mr Devine said when he was questioned by police, Fisk-Bryant gave full and frank admissions.

"He accepted he had been taking cash and had taken about £300 worth of cigarettes as well as scratch cards worth £2 and sweets worth £3," he added. "It totalled, with the cash, at around £725."

He added that since the theft, Fisk-Bryant had paid back the money in full.

In mitigation, Dino Baracella said: "It is important to note this gentleman was just 18 at the time of this offence.

"This is the very first time he has been in trouble."

He said his client had been 'totally honest' with police when questioned, even opening up about stealing the items, which police at that point had no evidence of.

Mr Baracella told the court Fisk-Bryant came out of school with little qualifications and had later fallen into the wrong crowd in Ipswich.

He said Fisk-Bryant had started taking cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis and that the money he stole was used to fund this £20 a week habit. However, he added that since his arrest, the teenager has turned his life around, disassociated himself with that group of friends and has stopped taking drugs altogether.

"Drugs are no longer an issue in his life," he said.

He added Fisk-Bryant is set to become a father in January.

The teenager was handed a 12-month community order to include 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was made to pay £85 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge.