Meet Tinkerbell - the dog who ‘makes everything better’ for her poorly owner

PUBLISHED: 15:30 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 02 December 2020

Charli Colquhoun has said dog Tinkerbell has made a huge difference to her life. Picture: CHARLI COLQUHOUN

Charli Colquhoun has said dog Tinkerbell has made a huge difference to her life. Picture: CHARLI COLQUHOUN

She might be a tiny bundle of fluff - but little Tinkerbell has made a “massive difference” to the life of her Ipswich owner suffering from a debilitating illness.



Charli Colquhoun was diagnosed with the progressive genetic condition Ehlers Danloss syndrome 10 years ago.

The chronic illness - which causes hypermobile, painful joints, also affects digestion and leads to dizziness and fatigue - forced her to abandon a promising career in television and film.

Reliant on crutches and a wheelchair, the naturally active 36-year-old - who enjoyed gymnastics, horse-riding and swimming as a child - has understandably been left feeling isolated and depressed.

However, just as Charli was at her lowest ebb, Lhasa Apso Tinkerbell came into her life - and, according to her owner, has made her days worth living again.

Describing the moment she discovered she had Ehlers Danlos syndrome, Charli said: “I was working 16-hour days, six days a week, and it was too much.

“I had vitamin D deficiency which I put down to working nights, and problems with my gut – which turned out to be Crohn’s disease.

“Finally the doctors put all these things together and diagnosed me with Ehlers Danlos.

“I had to stop working. I was really, really poorly and was on lots of different medication.

“I had some dark times, and felt useless that I couldn’t go out and work.”

Having taken ownership of a dog called Max, Charli decided to apply to Support Dogs - which trains canines to assist people with disabilities - for help.

Unfortunately, Max died aged 22 months after contracting gastroenteritis - but then Charli found Tinkerbell.

The pup started the training programme at just 12 weeks old, with Charli and Tinkerbell officially being certified as a partnership just before the first coronavirus lockdown.

“I only wanted a small dog as I live in a tiny flat and needed the dog to pick things up for me, find things, and open doors,” said Charli.

“Having Tinkerbell and that extra company she provides makes everything better.

“Tinkerbell means the world to me.

“I would only ever go out with mum or if a friend came round but now I feel I can be more confident because I have the support on Tinkerbell.

“She has made a massive difference to my life.”

