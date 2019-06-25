Suffolk Day talks raise hundreds for good causes

Charlie Haylock has performed a series of talks in celebration of Suffolk Day Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk dialect expert Charlie Haylock has helped raise more than £1,700 for good causes through his 'Suffolk Day talks'.

To celebrate the county's big day, Mr Haylock held a series of talks all about how we speak in Suffolk and the oddities in our dialect.

Among the talks was a performance at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury on Wednesday, June 19 which helped raise nearly more than £900 for the venue, as well as a talk at St Peter's Church Hall in Stowmarket which raised almost £850 for the church bell fund.

On Friday, he finishes his series at the Sir John Mills Theatre, in Gatacre Road in Ipswich.

Mr Haylock said: "It will be an eccentric look at spoken English explaining why Suffolk is one of the most important dialects in the evolution of the English language, and how the seed of Spoken English was first set in Suffolk."

Tickets for Friday's talk cost £20 and include a free drink. Call the box office on 01473 211498 for tickets.