'People used to call me four-eyes...but it didn't stop me wearing glasses'

Charlie McClusky, from Ipswich, was bullied as a child for wearing glasses but is now a proud spectacle wearer. Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Paul Nixon Photography 01473430707 07904296577

Many people who wear glasses will be able to relate to being called "four-eyes" or being made fun of. But an Ipswich Hospital worker named as one of the region's most stylish spectacle wearers is urging people not to let negative comments get them down and instead be proud of their eyewear.

Charlie McClusky, 62, started to wear glasses when he was five years old and soon found he was picked on

"When I first started wearing glasses, the only option for me were the round NHS-issued ones and some of the kids at school called me four-eyes," he said.

But not to be put down by others, he said: "I enjoyed wearing glasses, so I stuck with it.

"Styles have changed and now I feel like they're part of my character. I belong with glasses."

Mr McClusky is now encouraging others to enter Specsavers' annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2019.

People can enter by June 30 by visiting the competition's website.