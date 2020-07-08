Little hero Charlie, 6, is running 1K a day to raise funds for foodbank

Charlie Munday, aged six, is running at least 1K every day in July come rain or shine, to raise money for the FIND Ipswich foodbank Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A caring six-year-old boy from Ipswich is undertaking an amazing running challenge to support the town’s foodbank.

Charlie Munday, who lives in the Stoke Park area, is running at least 1K every day in July, whatever the weather, to aid Families in Need (FIND) Ipswich.

Mum Sarah said: “We are extremely proud of him. He is very thoughtful for his age and he really wanted to do this.

“He has so much energy and he always gets his kit on and is ready to run.”

Sarah and husband Luke are both runners. She said: “Charlie hadn’t previously joined in the running very much, but he loves it. I asked him if he would like to run 1K a day, which is 31K over the month, and he said yes.

“Then I asked if he wanted to do it for charity, and what charity he would like to support.

“I didn’t suggest anything - he said: ‘For people that don’t have anything’.”

His parents then suggested FIND, after the family had previously donated food parcels to the charity, and Charlie was very enthusiastic.

Sarah and Luke both work at Coes in Ipswich, although Sarah is currently on furlough. Charlie also has a little sister, Olivia, aged one.

“He usually goes out running when his dad gets home after work,” Sarah said. “We try to think of different routes to make it different for him each day.”

The family set up a page on the Localgiving fundraising website, which is for local charities. Sarah said: “We set a target of £50 to start off, because a lot of people don’t have much money in the current situation. But he has already gone way over that and raised £240, which is amazing. We want to say thank you for the continued support from everyone.”

The family goes to St Mary’s Church at Stoke and people there have been encouraging Charlie. Sarah has posted regular updates and photos on her social media feeds for their supporters.

FIND was set up by Maureen Reynel 20 years ago, to provide food and household equipment to people in need, and moved to a new foodbank HQ near Gainsborough Sports Centre last year.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity’s volunteers have been working with Ipswich Borough Council and filling and delivering hundreds of food packs every week.

To support Charlie, visit the fundraising challenge’s Localgiving page.