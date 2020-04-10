‘It is a war’ - nurse from Ipswich on fighting ‘horrendous’ coronavirus

“Wash your hands like your life depends on it” - that is the hard-hitting message from nurse Charlotte Perth, amid fears the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still to come.

The intensive care unit (ICU) nurse said she and her colleagues are “doing everything we possibly can” to fight Covid-19 on the frontline, with more than 9,000 patients with the illness having so far lost their lives in the UK.

There have been more than 65,000 confirmed cases across the UK – but with routine testing discontinued, the actual level of cases is believed to be far higher.

Charlotte, who grew up in Ipswich and trained as a nurse at Ipswich Hospital, currently works at King’s College Hospital, London, looking after patients who are critically unwell and often require a ventilator – including coronavirus patients.

In a powerful message on social media, which has been shared widely, she wrote: “Hello from intensive care.

“Covid-19 is horrendous and we haven’t reached the peak yet.

“Whilst many of you are staying at home and keeping safe, we are running into the fire every day to do everything we can to fight this war (and yes, it is a war).”

The 29-year-old, who posted a picture of herself in scrubs and protective masks, said she “can’t even begin to explain how important social distancing is” - adding: “Stay at home.

“Wash your hands like your life depends on it (because your life does depend on it).

“We’re doing everything we possibly can, I promise you that.

“Look after each other, check in with each other, tell your friends, family and colleagues you love them.

“Together, we will get through this. Stay safe.”

Charlotte, who went to Ipswich High School for Girls, said she wanted the safety message “to be spread far and wide”.

She added: “I’m so proud of the work my team are doing in such difficult times but I’m desperate for the public to listen to advice and stay safe.”