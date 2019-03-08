'Check on people in this heat' words of wisdom from kind neighbour

People are being urged to check up on their friends and neighbours in the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A concerned neighbour who has been backed by his community in Kesgrave, has urged people to keep an eye on vulnerable people in the incredibly hot weather we have been experiencing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Sunday Richard Aston,33, gained a lot fans on Facebook for his post in the Kesgrave Community Group about checking on his elderly neighbour who he helped home from a nearby Tesco.

Mr Aston, who says he didn't expect the huge reaction to his original post, is now encouraging people to check on their neighbours and ask them if they need anything from the shops.

You may also want to watch:

He also said that if you are struggling in the heat you shouldn't be afraid to ask for help: "People don't need to be too proud to ask for help. If you need something ask rather than putting yourself at risk."

"Lots of vulnerable people are going out in the heat, if you are worried double check with them that everything is alright," said Mr Aston.

Yesterday the hottest temperature in the whole of the country was recorded in Suffolk, it is expected that temperatures will be even higher today.

Read more: Where is the hottest place in Suffolk today?