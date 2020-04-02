E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Air ambulance, police and paramedics called to country lane incident

PUBLISHED: 11:37 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 02 April 2020

A road related incidnet has happened at the junction of Baylam Lane and Main Road in Chelmodiston, Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A cyclist is in hospital following a road-related incident near a Suffolk village.

Suffolk police were called at 10.21am on April 2 to reports of an incident involving a cyclist at the junction of Baylam Lane and Main Road, near Chelmodiston.

Police, paramedics and an a air ambulance were sent to the scene and the cyclist was taken to hospital by land ambulance. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police have closed Baylam Lane while an investigation into the incident takes place.

A police spokesman said officers are carrying out further enquiries at the scene.

