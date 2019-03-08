Family left homeless after 'forever home' devastated by fire

The family say they have lost all of their possessions and are now living in bed and breakfast accommodation Picture: ELLIE MOORE-CORRY Archant

A family who lost everything in a devastating fire near Ipswich has spoken of their homelessness struggle after losing their "forever home".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by local residents to help the family rebuild Picture: ELLIE MOORE-CORRY A GoFundMe page has been set up by local residents to help the family rebuild Picture: ELLIE MOORE-CORRY

The Moore-Corry family lost all their possessions when an electrical fire said to be started by an internet router ravaged their family home in Collimer Way, Chelmondiston, on October 10.

Thankfully the family were not inside at the time of the fire, although their two dogs were able to escape.

Now, six days after the fire, the family of six find themselves in their second temporary accommodation, desperate to know when their future can begin.

Dominic Moore-Corry, 49, said they have been struggling since losing what they regarded as their "forever home", facing problems with insurance companies along the way, but have been overwhelmed by the support of their community.

The fire destroyed much of their bungalow in the village near Ipswich Picture: ELLIE MOORE-CORRY The fire destroyed much of their bungalow in the village near Ipswich Picture: ELLIE MOORE-CORRY

Mr Moore-Corry said: "We were told a room had been arranged for us at a local B&B, but when we turned up we were told there was no booking. Now, we're living in an AirBnB, but previously we had been staying at the Premier Inn in Claydon.

"It has just been so difficult trying to sort things out. We lived there for eight years and always said we wanted to stay there forever.

"There just doesn't seem to be anywhere for us to stay. It is shocking that everything is just so slow."

Further difficulties have come from trying to keep the children at school while trying to find a place to live - although Mr Moore-Corry added the council has been "fantastic" in helping support them.

A family in Chelmondiston have been left homeless after a devastating fire Picture: ELLIE MOORE-CORRY A family in Chelmondiston have been left homeless after a devastating fire Picture: ELLIE MOORE-CORRY

To help the family keep the faith, residents from across the peninsula have been rallying in support to raise funds for the family, with a GoFundMe page raising more than £1,600 in donations, while others have handed in clothing, bedding and appliances.

Although there has been confusion as a second page has been set up for their neighbours - who are not currently allowed back in their home either after the fire spread across the semi-detached properties.

Mr Moore-Corry added: "The community has just been wonderful.

"It has been incredible, we didn't expect to get anything from anyone, but people have been so helpful."

Those wishing to donate to the family should visit the GoFundMe page.