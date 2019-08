Firefighters tackle field blaze in village near Ipswich

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a field in Chelmondiston Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze in a field near Ipswich this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fire broke out in field off Bylam Lane, in Chelmondiston, just south of Ipswich, shortly after 9am.

Firefighters from Holbrook station and Princes Street station, in Ipswich, were called to the scene.