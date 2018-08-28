Partly Cloudy

New leisure park will help Colchester town centre business too, says MP

PUBLISHED: 11:30 16 December 2018

The sports complex will contain a host facilities including a cycling track, with the grounds containing dedicated fields for a number of different sports Picture: TURNSTONE ESTATES/CMP ARCHITECTS

The sports complex will contain a host facilities including a cycling track, with the grounds containing dedicated fields for a number of different sports Picture: TURNSTONE ESTATES/CMP ARCHITECTS

Archant

Colchester’s latest development beyond the A12 can coexist with the town centre without competing - says the town’s MP.

Work is due to start on the Northern Gateway in 2019 Picture: TURNSTONE ESTATES/CMP ARCHITECTSWork is due to start on the Northern Gateway in 2019 Picture: TURNSTONE ESTATES/CMP ARCHITECTS

Will Quince has spoken out in support of the plans that will see additions to the town like a cycling track, 3G pitches and an archery range.

The Northern Gateway is set to begin construction in 2019 and will expand the town beyond the vital road link that currently borders the ancient town.

The 560-home development took another step forwards after the borough council announced a Chelmsford-based contractor R G Carter will build the state-of-the-art leisure facility on the site.

Mr Quince said: “The planned development can work in harmony with the town centre because the facilities will not be competing. This is absolutely viable if it goes ahead as planned.

Colchester MP Will Quince has resigned from his position as as a ministerial aide to the defence secretary Picture: CONTRIBUTEDColchester MP Will Quince has resigned from his position as as a ministerial aide to the defence secretary Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“You have the heritage and history in the town centre, the culture of a multi-million pound gallery like Firstsite and one of the best pools around at Leisure World.

“The Northern Gateway can pull in people travelling on the A12 with leisure activities, they can use the park and ride and visit the town as well.

““We want to show people that Colchester is a town with everything.”

The initial phase of the development comprises 76-acres sports and leisure facilities and will also contain gyms, studio space, sports hall (to be utilised as a regional hub for cricket and badminton), and an on-site café.

The Northern Gateway will be built beyond the north of the A12, close to Colchester United's stadium Picture: GREGG BROWNThe Northern Gateway will be built beyond the north of the A12, close to Colchester United's stadium Picture: GREGG BROWN

In addition, a new and high specification clubhouse will be created for Colchester Rugby Club, with floodlit 3G and natural grass pitches, with space for the expected crowds attending Colchester Rugby Club’s senior and youth matches.

R G Carter has delivered similar developments along with other commercial projects for many clients across the UK.

Councillor Mark Cory, Leader of Colchester Borough Council commented on the contractor appointment: “RG Carter’s appointment reflects their proven track-record in delivering major and complex developments to the high quality and exacting standards expected by the council and Northern Gateway’s development team, Colchester Amphora Trading.

“We look forward to working with them in delivering the much-anticipated sports and leisure park to the residents of Colchester and the surrounding area.”

James Wilson, R G Carter director and general manager, added: “We look forward to successfully delivering a first-class, high-quality facility that will serve the local community for many years to come.”

