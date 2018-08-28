Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A woman has been fined £220 for dropping a cigarette butt from the window her car in Ipswich.

Cheryl Chandler committed the offence in Bishops Hill just before noon on April 30.

Chandler, of Birch Drive, Brantham, near Manningtree, was seen dropping a cigarette butt from her car window by an Ipswich Borough Council waste enforcement officer.

She was sent an £80 fixed penalty notice on April 30, offering a reduced £60 fine if paid within 14 days.

In lieu of a response, the council issued a reminder letter on May 21, followed by a final reminder on June 6.

Chandler was then prosecuted under the Environmental Protection Act and summonsed to Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, where she failed to attend on Tuesday.

In her absence, borough council prosecutor Nigel Upson proved the case and Chandler was fined £220.

She must also pay £150 in costs and a £30 statutory fee towards victim services.