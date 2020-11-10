Drone search undertaken after man injured in Ipswich fight

A man has suffered injuries after being involved in a fight in Ipswich’s Chesterton Close.

Police were called to the cul-de-sac at 8.30pm Monday, November 9, after officers received reports a man had been assaulted.

Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the victim or any suspects – and a search operation was launched with assistance from the dog unit and a drone from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Following further enquiries, the victim – a man in his 30s – was located by police at a nearby address.

A police spokesman said the man had suffered a minor injury during the assault – which involved someone known to him – although he did not require hospital treatment.

The spokesman added witnesses are asked to contact South CID on 101, quoting crime reference 65146/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.