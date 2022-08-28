Chicken run! Brown hen Feisty becomes local celebrity in Trimley St Martin
- Credit: Contributed
A chicken has crossed the road several times in Old Kirton Road in Trimley St Martin, leaving residents baffled and amused.
The brown and feathered fugitive has become a regular sighting since she gave her owners the slip and made a break for freedom.
She has now been roaming the streets for over three months.
“She managed to get out in May,” explained her owner, Richard Berry. “We’ve been out several times with nets and a duvet to try and catch her, but she’s just too fast."
The chicken did not have a name when she made her daring getaway, but Richard and his daughter feel that she has since earned the name of ‘Feisty'.
Others, too, have been running around like headless chickens in an attempt to catch Feisty.
“I saw her when I was back home staying with my family for the platinum jubilee,” said Lucy, a former resident.
Most Read
- 1 Plans revealed for 'adult gaming centre' in town centre
- 2 First look at new home near Christchurch Park with £1m price tag
- 3 Driver arrested in Ipswich town centre after positive cocaine test
- 4 New builders' merchant store opens in Wherstead Road
- 5 7 dog-friendly pubs to visit in Ipswich
- 6 Sweethearts Pat and Buster marry after 60 year 'long wait'
- 7 A14 westbound closed after car fire and fuel spillage
- 8 Best photos from Disco in the Park
- 9 'Vibrant' fashion boutique opens in town centre
- 10 County lines dealer with 600 daily customers jailed for 45 months
“I went to get something from the hall, and heard a ‘clucking’ noise. I opened the front door, and was surprised to find a chicken on the doorstep.
“We spent about half an hour trying to catch her, but she was too fast.”
Like many on the run, Feisty goes by a few aliases.
“We often see and hear 'Henny' either in our front garden or opposite,” said Caron.
“One evening we managed to herd 'Henny' into our old unused chicken run and even catch her, but didn't know where she lived at the time.
“I didn't think she'd get out of the 5ft high run so just left her there while I went to get water.
“Unfortunately, she just hopped up onto the fence and roosted in the tree out of reach.
“She seems very happy free roaming.”
Another resident added: “Every Wednesday, I visit my mother in Trimley and the chicken is always in her garden – she knows I will bring her a treat at that time of day."
However, Richard said he has not yet given up hope of bringing Feisty home.
At the time of reporting, Feisty remains at large.