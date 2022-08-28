Chicken run! Brown hen Feisty becomes local celebrity in Trimley St Martin

The brown chicken has been charming residents of Old Kirton Road since making a break for freedom in May. - Credit: Contributed

A chicken has crossed the road several times in Old Kirton Road in Trimley St Martin, leaving residents baffled and amused.

The brown and feathered fugitive has become a regular sighting since she gave her owners the slip and made a break for freedom.

She has now been roaming the streets for over three months.

“She managed to get out in May,” explained her owner, Richard Berry. “We’ve been out several times with nets and a duvet to try and catch her, but she’s just too fast."

The chicken did not have a name when she made her daring getaway, but Richard and his daughter feel that she has since earned the name of ‘Feisty'.

Others, too, have been running around like headless chickens in an attempt to catch Feisty.

Feisty's owner said he has not yet given up hope of bringing her home, safe and sound. - Credit: Contributed

“I saw her when I was back home staying with my family for the platinum jubilee,” said Lucy, a former resident.

“I went to get something from the hall, and heard a ‘clucking’ noise. I opened the front door, and was surprised to find a chicken on the doorstep.

“We spent about half an hour trying to catch her, but she was too fast.”

Like many on the run, Feisty goes by a few aliases.

“We often see and hear 'Henny' either in our front garden or opposite,” said Caron.

“One evening we managed to herd 'Henny' into our old unused chicken run and even catch her, but didn't know where she lived at the time.

“I didn't think she'd get out of the 5ft high run so just left her there while I went to get water.

“Unfortunately, she just hopped up onto the fence and roosted in the tree out of reach.

“She seems very happy free roaming.”

Feisty / Henny attempting to look inconspicuous. - Credit: Contributed

Another resident added: “Every Wednesday, I visit my mother in Trimley and the chicken is always in her garden – she knows I will bring her a treat at that time of day."

However, Richard said he has not yet given up hope of bringing Feisty home.

At the time of reporting, Feisty remains at large.