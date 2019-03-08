11-year-old approached in attempted accosting in Felixstowe
PUBLISHED: 14:30 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 11 July 2019
Two men reportedly approached a young girl in Felixstowe last week, according to Suffolk police.
The incident happened on Friday, July 5 at 6pm in Charlotte Close.
Two men in a small silver coloured vehicle approached the girl who was on her bike.
They asked for her name and address and followed her before driving off.
Those with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/40250/19.
