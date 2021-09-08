Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency

Breaking

Published: 4:46 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 5:02 PM September 8, 2021

A child died after police and the ambulance service were called to a medical emergency near Foxhall Road, Ipswich - Credit: Mark Powell

A child died following a medical emergency in Ipswich yesterday, it has been confirmed.

It is understood that the child was of Afghan nationality.

However, it is unclear if the child had recently arrived in Suffolk after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Officers from Suffolk police and the ambulance service were seen outside the Premier convenience store in Foxhall Road, at the junctions with Henslow Road and Celestion Drive, shortly after midday on Tuesday.

A county council spokesman said: "We are very sad to confirm that a child died in Ipswich yesterday.

"Of course, this will be a traumatic time for the family, so we would ask that people respect their right to privacy and to grieve in peace.

"The coroner will now start putting in place arrangements for an inquest."

All district councils in Suffolk had previously pledged to take in refugees fleeing the Taliban, a hardline Islamist group which has seized control of the country.