Child injured in collision with car

The crash happened about 8.45am in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A child has been taken to hospital after a collision in Ipswich this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and paramedics were called to Foxhall Road at around 8.45am to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and a car.

The road was closed for a short time while emergency services treated the child before taking them to Ipswich Hospital.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 8.42am with reports of a collision in Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"A child was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care."

A police spokesman said the child's injuries are believed to be minor.

The road was reopened by 9.30am.