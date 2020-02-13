E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Child injured in collision with car

PUBLISHED: 11:30 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 13 February 2020

The crash happened about 8.45am in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened about 8.45am in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A child has been taken to hospital after a collision in Ipswich this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Foxhall Road at around 8.45am to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and a car.

The road was closed for a short time while emergency services treated the child before taking them to Ipswich Hospital.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 8.42am with reports of a collision in Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"A child was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care."

A police spokesman said the child's injuries are believed to be minor.

The road was reopened by 9.30am.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Child injured in collision with car

The crash happened about 8.45am in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wind speeds on Orwell Bridge ‘being monitored’ today

The Orwell Bridge is being monitored this morning as gusts reach 35mph Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Cycling: Suffolk’s Branch, Lebentz and Newstead among overall winners in Eastern Cyclo-Cross League

Ipswich rider Jo Newstead (XRT/Elmy Cycles) – Women’s V50 Eastern Cyclo-Cross League champion, seen in action at Welwyn. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Wimbledon concerns, Norwood’s confidence, Lambert’s status and a Burton preview

James Norwood had a frustrating evening at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ARCHANT

Shop fully reopens after storm damage

Alan Rayner, owner of Twist 'N' Shout menswear store. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24