Child injured in collision with car
PUBLISHED: 11:30 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 13 February 2020
Archant
A child has been taken to hospital after a collision in Ipswich this morning.
Police and paramedics were called to Foxhall Road at around 8.45am to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and a car.
The road was closed for a short time while emergency services treated the child before taking them to Ipswich Hospital.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 8.42am with reports of a collision in Foxhall Road, Ipswich.
"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
"A child was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care."
A police spokesman said the child's injuries are believed to be minor.
The road was reopened by 9.30am.