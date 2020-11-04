Child pedestrian uninjured following collision in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 12:01 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 04 November 2020
A child pedestrian escaped uninjured following a collision in Ipswich this morning.
The police and ambulance service were called to the scene in Norwich Road at about 8.30am on Wednesday.
Suffolk Constabulary said the collision involved a child pedestrian and a Nissan Qashqai.
A spokesman said the child was not thought to have been injured.
