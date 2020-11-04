E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Child pedestrian uninjured following collision in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:01 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 04 November 2020

Norwich Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

A child pedestrian escaped uninjured following a collision in Ipswich this morning.

The police and ambulance service were called to the scene in Norwich Road at about 8.30am on Wednesday.

Suffolk Constabulary said the collision involved a child pedestrian and a Nissan Qashqai.

A spokesman said the child was not thought to have been injured.

