Charity issues call for sailors for this year's dragon boat race

Fresh Start - new beginnings is inviting entries to the Ipswich Dragon Boat Race

Ipswich-based charity Fresh Start New Beginnings has issued a call to sailors ahead of their second annual boat race.

A team from ABP at the Dragon Boat races, held adjacent to their Haven Marina home.

The race will see 30 groups of fundraisers take to the water at Ipswich Waterfront on Saturday, June 1 to raise money for the charity that helps victims of child sexual abuse.

The charity has just seven group places remaining for the competition/

Groups must include between eight and 10 paddlers plus a drummer, with a qualified helmsman and racing equipment supplied.

A lady in the Gilmour Piper Dragon Boat having trouble with her fancy dress hat during one of the races.

Fundraising manager Patsy Johnson-Cisse said: “All money raised will help us work with children on the waiting list, children who have disclosed child sexual abuse and should not have to wait for a service.”

Those interested in taking part should contact Patsy Johnson-Cisse on 01473 705111.