Charity issues call for sailors for this year's dragon boat race
PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 April 2019
Stephen Waller
Ipswich-based charity Fresh Start New Beginnings has issued a call to sailors ahead of their second annual boat race.
The race will see 30 groups of fundraisers take to the water at Ipswich Waterfront on Saturday, June 1 to raise money for the charity that helps victims of child sexual abuse.
The charity has just seven group places remaining for the competition/
Groups must include between eight and 10 paddlers plus a drummer, with a qualified helmsman and racing equipment supplied.
Fundraising manager Patsy Johnson-Cisse said: “All money raised will help us work with children on the waiting list, children who have disclosed child sexual abuse and should not have to wait for a service.”
Those interested in taking part should contact Patsy Johnson-Cisse on 01473 705111.