Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Charity issues call for sailors for this year's dragon boat race

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 April 2019

Fresh Start - new beginnings is inviting entries to the Ipswich Dragon Boat Race Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Fresh Start - new beginnings is inviting entries to the Ipswich Dragon Boat Race Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Stephen Waller

Ipswich-based charity Fresh Start New Beginnings has issued a call to sailors ahead of their second annual boat race.

A team from ABP at the Dragon Boat races, held adjacent to their Haven Marina home. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.comA team from ABP at the Dragon Boat races, held adjacent to their Haven Marina home. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The race will see 30 groups of fundraisers take to the water at Ipswich Waterfront on Saturday, June 1 to raise money for the charity that helps victims of child sexual abuse.

You may also want to watch:

The charity has just seven group places remaining for the competition/

Groups must include between eight and 10 paddlers plus a drummer, with a qualified helmsman and racing equipment supplied.

A lady in the Gilmour Piper Dragon Boat having trouble with her fancy dress hat during one of the races. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.comA lady in the Gilmour Piper Dragon Boat having trouble with her fancy dress hat during one of the races. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Fundraising manager Patsy Johnson-Cisse said: “All money raised will help us work with children on the waiting list, children who have disclosed child sexual abuse and should not have to wait for a service.”

Those interested in taking part should contact Patsy Johnson-Cisse on 01473 705111.

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moment robber attacked woman, 79, as she went to play bingo

Suffolk police released CCTV footage of the attack Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Knife seized in Ipswich roads policing crackdown near Hadleigh Road Sainsbury’s

100 drivers were stopped and their vehicles checked at the Hadleigh Road Sainsbury's car park in Ipswich on April 23 Picture: ARCHANT

Avenue Q brings the West End’s subversive Muppet Show to Ipswich Regent

Avenue Q combines the look of the Muppet Show with the sharp satire of Spitting Image and the musical razzamatazz of London's West End Photo:AvenueQ/Matt Martin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists