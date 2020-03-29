E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Children investigated for sexual offences could be victims too, say police

29 March, 2020 - 08:00
Police said a child's own welfare will be investigated as a result of enquiries into allegations about their behaviour Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Police said a child's own welfare will be investigated as a result of enquiries into allegations about their behaviour Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Alarming figures have revealed children as young as two being investigated for sexual offences in Suffolk.

Data showed the youngest person suspected of committing a sexual offence in the last three years was a boy aged two in 2017.

In the last year, police looked into 454 incidents involving children under 18, including 77 involving children under the age of criminal responsibility (10) and exempt from arrest or charge.

Children between 10 and 14 can be convicted of criminal offences if prosecutors prove they were capable of forming intent.

Police said the figures reflected changes to Home Office crime counting rules, which, since 2014, have required forces to record outcomes for all offences resulting in no further action.

A senior detective in Suffolk’s crime, safeguarding and incident management team, acknowledged the figures appeared alarming, but said police took a vastly different approach to dealing with very young suspects, whose own welfare may require safeguarding as a result of enquiries.

Detective Superintendent David Giles said: “It used to be that, if an offender was under 10, we wouldn’t record a crime outcome. That was rectified a few years ago, and while we record outcomes as we would adults, what we do with the offenders is very different.

“If a child of three told a parent they were touched by a child aged two at nursery, and that touching was considered inappropriate, we have an obligation to record it.

“We then take a very different approach when dealing with the two-year-old, who would be looked at in relation to their own welfare, and why they have done it.

“Have they repeated something witnessed in their own home that’s inappropriate, or has the named offender been a victim?

“It could lead to a referral to the safeguarding team to find out what’s going on and give support.”

Investigations involving juveniles also comprise historical crimes and last year included 21 reported incidents of exposure or voyeurism, 124 of rape, 137 of sexual activity, 169 sexual assaults and one case of sexual grooming.

Det Supt Giles said offences involving very young children were likely to be lower on the scale of severity, and that those involving older children included teenagers exchanging indecent images via ‘sexting’, but he insisted police would encourage – and take seriously – reporting of any suspected offence.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Children investigated for sexual offences could be victims too, say police

Police said a child's own welfare will be investigated as a result of enquiries into allegations about their behaviour Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Anger as insurance company refuses to pay out on coronavuirus

Dale Watts is angry at the insurance industry for refusing to pay out on coronavirus. Picture: DALE WATTS

74 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk - and 213 in Essex

The numbers of cases of coronavirus in Suffolk continues to rise. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk NFU celebrates 100 years of keeping up the fight for UK farming

The tithe wars memorial opposite the parish church at Elmsett Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Is there light at the end of the tunnel in the global coronavirus crisis?

Members of the public in masks hours before it was announced the country would be on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24