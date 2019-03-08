Heavy Showers

Everything you need to know about handling the cost of the summer holidays

PUBLISHED: 07:30 10 July 2019

Children in Suffolk and North Essex are looking forward to the school summer holidays but it can be a stressful time for their parents Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Parents in Suffolk and North Essex are facing going into debt over the six week long summer holidays as they struggle to cover childcare costs.

Breaking up for the summer is always an exciting time for children but we've got a few tips to make the summer holidays a little less stressful for parents sorting out who is looking after their little ones and managing a tight budget.

What is the cost of childcare in the summer holidays?

The charity Save the Children have said mums and dads with three and four-year-olds, who are entitled to some free term time childcare, will have to pay an average of £619 more each month during the holidays.

Working parents with school aged children will have to think of ways to cover the cost of childminders and holiday clubs whilst they are at work.

Some are not facing debt but are having to turn down work to ensure they have someone to look after their children during the summer.

How to make summer childcare costs easier

If you are signed up to the government's tax free childcare scheme you can get £2,000 per child per year, this money can be put towards regulated holiday clubs like those run by schools and sports centres in Suffolk and North Essex.

The scheme is open to working parents who earn between the minimum wage and £100,000 per year and have children aged 0-11 years old.

Top tip

Though it might be too late for the upcoming summer holidays, if you register for tax free childcare now you can save up your entitlement for holidays in the future. To apply you can visit the Childcare Choices website.

