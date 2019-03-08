Video

WATCH: Going on safari in 'Garden of Eden'

Caroline Corkhill and her son Harald Lummis with the Giraffe sculpture which was part of the trail at Spring Road Allotments this weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Nature lovers discovered a colourful giraffe and a friendly orangutan when they went on safari in Ipswich this weekend.

Children loved the fun animal sculptures trail at the Spring Road sculpture trail at the Field 17 allotments in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE Children loved the fun animal sculptures trail at the Spring Road sculpture trail at the Field 17 allotments in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The giant animals - along with some ferocious looking dinosaurs, were all part of a sculpture trail set up at the Spring Road allotments.

And they proved a hit with families that went on the safari trek around the alltoments, also know as Field 17.

Many stopped to take selfies as they made their way around the trail, designed to encourage the local community to celebrate the allotment as well as helping the team forge links with nearby schools and organisations.

Caroline Corkhill, who helped arranged the trail described Field 17 as a "little garden of Eden in Ipswich" and said the children who took part loved finding an array of exotic animals "hidden in fun places".

Caroline said: "This is about celebrating a green space and a community and it was really unique - we've had a fantastic response."

Schools including Stonehedge Academy and Clifford Road School were involved in making the animals for the safari Picture: RACHEL EDGE Schools including Stonehedge Academy and Clifford Road School were involved in making the animals for the safari Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children from Stonelodge Academy, Clifford Road School, St Mary's School and a local Scout group all got involved in designing the animals which included penguins.

Money from the trail, which included a popular cake and plant sale, will go towards a new shed at Field 17 which will allow the allotment to arrange more community events.

Read more: What we know about Elmer's Big Parade - Suffolk so far.




















































































































































































