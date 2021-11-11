News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Lest we forget - children and veterans lay poppies in tribute

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:24 PM November 11, 2021
The Armistice Service at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich

The Armistice Service at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Children paid tribute at two Remembrance services to mark Armistice Day in Ipswich today.

An annual Armistice Service was held at the Fields of Honour in the town's Old Cemetery in Belvedere Road.

Veterans were joined by pupils from St John's, St Mary's and Sidegate and Primary Schools and Year 5 pupils from St Margaret's for the poignant occasion. 

Children lay their poppy crosses on the graves at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich

Children lay their poppy crosses on the graves at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and the mayor, Elizabeth Hughes, attended the ceremony at the First World War and Second World War graves.

At 11am, each child lay a poppy at the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice at 11am, marking the 103rd anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt at the Armistice service at the Old Cemetery

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt at the Armistice service at the Old Cemetery - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

At the same time, children also laid poppy crosses at the Cenotaph in Christchurch Park.

The deputy mayor, John Cook, attended the service, organised by the Royal British Legion.

Pupils from Chantry Academy, Stoke Academy, Copleston High School and Year Six at St Margaret’s took part.

The mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes, with her wreath at the Remembrance service at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich

The mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes, with her wreath at the Remembrance service at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The Remembrance service for Armistice Day at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich

The Remembrance service for Armistice Day at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The Remembrance service on Armistice Day at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich

The Remembrance service on Armistice Day at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The standards carried at the service at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich

The standards carried at the service at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The procession at the Armistice Service at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich

The procession at the Armistice Service at the Old Cemetery in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Deputy Ipswich mayor John Cook at the Armistice Service in Christchurch Park

Deputy Ipswich mayor John Cook at the Armistice Service in Christchurch Park - Credit: IBC

A poignant moment at the Armistice Service in Christchurch Park

A poignant moment at the Armistice Service in Christchurch Park - Credit: IBC

Poppy tributes at the service in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Poppy tributes at the service in Christchurch Park - Credit: IBC

Paying tribute at the service on Armistice Day in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Paying tribute at the service on Armistice Day in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: IBC


