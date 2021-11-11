Gallery
Lest we forget - children and veterans lay poppies in tribute
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
Children paid tribute at two Remembrance services to mark Armistice Day in Ipswich today.
An annual Armistice Service was held at the Fields of Honour in the town's Old Cemetery in Belvedere Road.
Veterans were joined by pupils from St John's, St Mary's and Sidegate and Primary Schools and Year 5 pupils from St Margaret's for the poignant occasion.
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and the mayor, Elizabeth Hughes, attended the ceremony at the First World War and Second World War graves.
At 11am, each child lay a poppy at the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice at 11am, marking the 103rd anniversary of the end of the First World War.
At the same time, children also laid poppy crosses at the Cenotaph in Christchurch Park.
The deputy mayor, John Cook, attended the service, organised by the Royal British Legion.
Most Read
- 1 Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack
- 2 Hundreds of new homes start going up in north west Ipswich
- 3 21 new homes could be built at Ipswich Sports Club site
- 4 Emergency services called to two vehicle crash in busy Ipswich road
- 5 Family make mental health plea in wake of 22-year-old Ipswich woman's death
- 6 Former Suffolk fire chief dies after suffering from Covid
- 7 Man who caused Orwell Bridge closure after jump threat is jailed
- 8 Officers praise 'incredibly brave' sex attack victim as enquiries continue
- 9 Police to escort 21-metre long yacht along A14 to Ipswich
- 10 Butcher specialising in native, rare breed meat opens on Suffolk high street
Pupils from Chantry Academy, Stoke Academy, Copleston High School and Year Six at St Margaret’s took part.