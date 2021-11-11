Gallery

Children paid tribute at two Remembrance services to mark Armistice Day in Ipswich today.

An annual Armistice Service was held at the Fields of Honour in the town's Old Cemetery in Belvedere Road.

Veterans were joined by pupils from St John's, St Mary's and Sidegate and Primary Schools and Year 5 pupils from St Margaret's for the poignant occasion.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and the mayor, Elizabeth Hughes, attended the ceremony at the First World War and Second World War graves.

At 11am, each child lay a poppy at the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice at 11am, marking the 103rd anniversary of the end of the First World War.

At the same time, children also laid poppy crosses at the Cenotaph in Christchurch Park.

The deputy mayor, John Cook, attended the service, organised by the Royal British Legion.

Pupils from Chantry Academy, Stoke Academy, Copleston High School and Year Six at St Margaret’s took part.

